Umbrella Scheme to address health, welfare issues of transgenders on cards: Govt

The government is working on an Umbrella Scheme that shall address issues like access to health, education, welfare, skill upgradation, shelter and economic support for livelihood of transgender persons.

The government will also allocate special funds for generating livelihood opportunities for the community, Rattan Lal Kataria Minister of state for social Justice and empowerment, told Parliament on Thursday. The minister said that the government extended help to the community during the covid-19 pandemic. “A one-time assistance of ₹1500 per transgender person was provided by the Ministry through the National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC). A total of 5711 transgender persons benefitted through the direct benefit transfer. In addition to it, ration kits were also distributed through the District Administration. Medical Camps were also organized in 8 states and attended by 1005 transgender persons," said Kataria.

Kataria mentioned that the government enacted the Transgenders persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 which is a landmark step towards securing the welfare of this community.

The Act deals with the most important and sensitive issue of granting certificate of identity to transgender persons and lays down a streamlined procedure for it. The Act also includes provisions for non-discrimination, equal opportunities in employment, provisions for making schemes on education, social security and accessible healthcare for the community.

In November 2020, a National portal was launched by the Ministry, where in TG persons can apply for obtaining certificate of identity from the concerned District Magistrate. The portal does away with the requirement of any physical interface. So far, the portal has received 259 applications," said the minister.

The Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons – a platform for the representatives of the community to bring forth the issues faced by them in their day to day life. This Council, he added, shall act as an Apex body for addressing the concerns of the community. The council is headed by the Minister of Social justice and Empowerment and draws participation from the officials of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, Education, Rural Development, Labour and Employment, Legal affairs, NITI Aayog etc.

