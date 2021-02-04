Umbrella Scheme to address health, welfare issues of transgenders on cards: Govt

The government will also allocate special funds for generating livelihood opportunities for the community, Rattan Lal Kataria Minister of state for social Justice and empowerment, told Parliament on Thursday. The minister said that the government extended help to the community during the covid-19 pandemic. “A one-time assistance of ₹1500 per transgender person was provided by the Ministry through the National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC). A total of 5711 transgender persons benefitted through the direct benefit transfer. In addition to it, ration kits were also distributed through the District Administration. Medical Camps were also organized in 8 states and attended by 1005 transgender persons," said Kataria.

