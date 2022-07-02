Umesh Kolhe murder case: MHA hands over probe to NIA

Earlier, Umesh was stabbed to death on 21 June as he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, who made remarks on Prophet Mohammad that led to nationwide protests and global condemnation.
The probe related to the murder case of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe on 21 June has now been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on 2 July.
Informing about the latest development, the MHA took to twitter and wrote, "MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated."
Earlier, Umesh was stabbed to death on 21 June as he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, who made remarks on Prophet Mohammad that led to nationwide protests and global condemnation.
Meanwhile, state police said they have arrested five persons in connection with the case.
An official of the City Kotwali police station said added Umesh allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments and also shared he post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.
Following this, Irfan roped in 5 persons to kill Umesh and promised to give ₹10,000 and a a safe escape in a car, the official said.
Later on 21 June, between 10-10.30 pm, when Umesh was returning to home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop and reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon. Umesh's son Sanket -- who was accompanying him on a different vehicle along with his wife Vaishnavi -- rushed him to a hospital, where he died.
Police registered an FIR based on Sanket's complaint and arrested Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22). Police also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events.
