Umran Malik Hurricane: P Chidambaram praise for SRH bowler as he takes 5 wickets

Umran Malik who on Wednesday produced one of the most intimidating spells of tearaway pace bowling helped his team to give competitive fight against Gujarat Titans. Although SRH lost the match to GT, it was the spell of Umran Malik which grabbed the most eyeballs including that of veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram tweeted," The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way.The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold.After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL." He followed it up with another tweet in which he urged the BCCI to look upon the pace bowler.He tweeted,"The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team".

The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way



The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold



After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 27, 2022

Umran started his IPL stint as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad is now a vital cog in the team's pace attack. On 'Cricket Live' on Star Sport, the 22-year-old narrated how his family supported him. While giving a peek at his formative years, the right-arm quick revealed that he earned a reputation in his neighbourhood with his natural ability to bowl at a genuine pace.

"I always got the support from my family to play cricket. My father is a vegetable vendor in Jammu and he's worked very hard in our upbringing. I grew up playing in the neighbourhood at Tawi Ground and impressed the seniors there with my fast bowling. The clubs used to call me to play for them whenever a big team was visiting, and I would win matches for them. So it all started from there," he said.

While speaking about how he came in the eyes of state selectors, Umran said: "I used to get scared thinking about trials as I hadn't even played at district level so, I never went for the trials. But I made up my mind and went for J&K U-19 trials. The selectors were surprised after I bowled the first delivery. They asked me who I was and how I could bowl so fast. From then on, my journey in professional cricket began."

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has heaped praise on young Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik and claimed the pacer from Jammu is going to play for India.

Lara said, "Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fiedel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play. In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He's a quick learner in the nets, he's willing to learn and it's just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it's just tremendous."