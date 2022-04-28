Umran Malik Hurricane: P Chidambaram praise for SRH bowler as he takes 5 wickets

While speaking about how he came in the eyes of state selectors, Umran said: "I used to get scared thinking about trials as I hadn't even played at district level so, I never went for the trials. But I made up my mind and went for J&K U-19 trials. The selectors were surprised after I bowled the first delivery. They asked me who I was and how I could bowl so fast. From then on, my journey in professional cricket began."

