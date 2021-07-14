UN agencies urge countries to reopen schools. Is India ready?

India has seen the strictest lockdown due to the pandemic and has so far failed to resume in-person schooling due to a resurgence in covid-19 cases. The halt has left many children devoid of basic to secondary education. “Remote learning has been a lifeline for many children around the world during school closures. But for the most vulnerable, even this, was out of reach. It is urgent that we get every child back into the classroom now," said Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Global Chief of Education.