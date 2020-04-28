Countries should ensure social protection for citizens as the covid-19 crisis will engulf some of the world’s poorest and most malnourished populations because of scarce resources, weak public health systems, and insufficient social protection, the UN said in a report released on Monday.

This comes even as several families that were excluded from social welfare schemes, following a lockdown to check the spread of covid-19 infections, are among the worst hit, living with hunger and on the brink of starvation.

More people died from the interruption of social services and the economic breakdown during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, than from the virus itself, noted the UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to covid-19.

The framework focuses on protecting the needs and rights of those most affected by the pandemic, starting with the most vulnerable countries, groups, and those who risk being left behind.

As many as 821 million people suffer from chronic hunger, of whom more than 100 million people in over 50 countries already suffer from crisis or emergency levels of hunger, said the report.

“Containment and suppression measures are likely to be less effective among the chronically hungry and the consequences of their imposition far more severe. Safeguarding food value chains has special urgency in these countries," the report said.

Food production and related informal and formal labour, transportation, and marketing services are principal sources of income and livelihood for more than two-thirds of the populations in the least developed countries and several large middle-income countries. As such, even local disruptions to food systems can lead to political crises with lasting repercussions, the report noted.

“This is not only a health crisis but a human crisis, a jobs crisis, a humanitarian crisis, and a development crisis. It is not just about the most vulnerable. This pandemic shows that we are all at risk because we are only as strong as the weakest health system. Its unprecedented scale demands an unprecedented response," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Countries with strong social protection systems and basic services suffered the least and recovered the fastest, the framework noted, pointing to the 2008-09 global economic and financial crisis. Governments will need to rapidly adapt, extend, and scale-up safety cushions, such as cash transfers, food assistance, social insurance schemes, and child benefits to support families, to prevent billions from sliding into poverty, it said.

The UN called for an extraordinary scale-up of support to cope with the challenges ahead, including immediate social protection responses that consider differentiated impacts on vulnerable groups.

Share Via