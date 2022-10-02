UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's bday

UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's bday3 min read . 09:07 AM IST
- Since June 2007, the UN General Assembly has marked Mahatma Gandhi's birthday as International Day of Non-Violence.
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged people to shun violence and follow Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa (non-violence).
Notably, since June 2007, the UN General Assembly has marked Mahatma Gandhi's birthday as International Day of Non-Violence.
In a tweet, the UN chief wrote, "On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.
In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality and communal harmony.
"On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.
Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life - peace, equality and communal harmony, the president said. Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence, Murmu said. This is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realisation of India of Gandhiji's dreams, she said.
A century ago, Gandhiji inspired millions with his call of 'Swadeshi' and his stress on self-reliance, Murmu said.
"The making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is under way, is thus inspired by the vision of the Mahatma and is intended as a true tribute to him. The India of his dreams is a clean India, a healthy India. The initiatives taken in this regard have been bearing fruits now," Murmu said.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Gandhiji, a great leader of India who gave his life for the country, was born on 2nd October 1869. This day is celebrated with great pleasure every year to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation as well as to remember his values, principles and philosophy.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was India's one of most important freedom fighters. He led the non-violence movement against the British.
He studied law and went to South Africa to represent a client. After returning to India, he joined the Indian National Congress. He fought for women's rights and caste discrimination. He also led nationwide campaigns for peasants, labourers and farmers.
After 21 years of Gandhi's death, Great Britain released a stamp to honour him.
Gandhiji never won a Nobel Peace Prize, but he was nominated 5 times.
Only Gandhi has been the first and only Indian to have been honoured with the title 'Time Person of the Year' in 1930.
Many world leaders like Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and John Lennon consider Gandhi ideal. This is because he fought for freedom from the British, but he also fought against social issues like caste discrimination, women's rights, etc.
(With inputs from ANI)
