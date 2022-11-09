UN council to review India’s human rights report on Thursday

The National Report of India, which was submitted on 5 August, outlines the steps taken by India toward the promotion and protection of human rights, including the implementation of recommendations accepted by India in its third UPR cycle in 2017
New Delhi: India’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time on Thursday in Geneva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group is being held from 7-18 November at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, the MEA said in a statement.
During this session, India’s national report for the fourth UPR cycle will be reviewed on 10 November 2022, it added.
The Indian delegation comprises senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, and the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.
UPR is a unique process that involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. It is a significant innovation of the Human Rights Council which is based on equal treatment for all countries.
It has emerged as one of the successful human rights mechanisms, due to its universal character, constructive and consultative approach, and the importance it places on dialogue and cooperation amongst member states.
“India has actively participated in the review of other States and we welcome the fact that 133 member States have registered to engage in our peer review," the statement added.
The National Report of India, which was submitted on 5 August, outlines the steps taken by India toward the promotion and protection of human rights, including the implementation of recommendations accepted by India in its third UPR cycle in 2017.
“India’s report was prepared in collaboration with the National Law University, Delhi, after a series of consultations with diverse stakeholders, drawing representatives from the judiciary, national human rights institution, academia, civil society organizations, and the general public," said the release.
India has been engaged constructively with the members of the UNHRC and other fellow UN Member States to promote and protect human rights among various stakeholders.
It has laid emphasis on dialogue, engagement and cooperation among stakeholders.
“We have underlined the primacy of States in fulfilling their human rights obligations. We have endeavoured to build consensus in the Council on various issues on its agenda and we participate in the deliberations in the council in a constructive manner," the ministry said.
