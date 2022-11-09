UN council to review India’s human rights report on Thursday

The 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group is being held from 7-18 November (AFP/Getty Image)

The National Report of India, which was submitted on 5 August, outlines the steps taken by India toward the promotion and protection of human rights, including the implementation of recommendations accepted by India in its third UPR cycle in 2017