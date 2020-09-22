UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the United Nations, which is marking 75 years of its existence this year, faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms.

In his speech to a special session of the UN general Assembly overnight Tuesday called to mark 75 years of the international body, Modi said the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects current day realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.

Modi's call for reformed multilateralism comes ahead of India taking a seat at the powerful UN Security Council as an elected non-permanent member for a two year term beginning 1 January 2021.

"We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," PM Modi said on Monday in his video address to the High-Level meeting of the General Assembly.

India has been campaigning for reforms at the UN which would give it a seat at the powerful decision making and veto wielding Security Council. In an answer to a question in parliament on Monday, the government said that four of five of the permanent members of the UNSC were supportive of India joining the body as a permanent members. Though China was not named in the response to parliament, it was evident that Beijing was the exception.

India is among the largest troop contributors to UN Peacekeeping Missions, having provided over 200,000 troops in nearly 50 of the 71 peacekeeping missions mandated over the past six decades.

To commemorate the 75 years of the UN, the 193-member UN General Assembly adopted a forward-looking political declaration that called for strengthening mechanism to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism, inclusive development and better preparedness to deal with challenges like the covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that the declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself, PM Modi said, "For today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare."

India looks forward to working with all other nations towards this end, the prime minister said.

As a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision, which reflected India's own philosophy of '"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which sees all countries in the world as a family, he said.

"Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations," the prime minister said.

In the Declaration, the Heads of State and Government acknowledged that the world currently is very different from what it was when the United Nations was created 75 years ago.

"Our working methods need to keep pace and adapt. We support the ongoing reforms by the Secretary-General...We reiterate our call for reforms of three of the principal organs of the United Nations. We commit to instill new life in the discussions on the reform of the Security Council and continue the work to revitalise the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council," it said.

The spread of the covid-19 pandemic has meant that this year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held largely via video calls and conferences with world leaders opting not to travel to New York for the annual gathering. Heads of State and Government and Ministers sent in pre-recorded video statements for the high-level week, including the special commemoration of the UN’s 75 years and the General Debate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated