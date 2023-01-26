UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi to visit India 29-31 January1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:23 PM IST
President Korosi’s official visit, at the invitation of the Indian government, coincides with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs‘ Day, which he will commemorate by laying a wreath at Rajghat.
New Delhi: Csaba Korosi , president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will make an official visit to India during 29-31 January and will hold key meetings on priorities of the Assembly.
