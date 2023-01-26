New Delhi: Csaba Korosi , president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will make an official visit to India during 29-31 January and will hold key meetings on priorities of the Assembly.

During his visit, Korosi will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continuing on topics raised during their last meeting in December like India’s engagement with the UN body, an official statement of the UNGA read.

These are expected to be on the agenda when Korosi visits India’s G20 Secretariat, and meets with a delegation led by Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa.

His trip will include conversations with government officials, leading national scientists and academics, and include field visits related to sustainable water use, according to the UNGA statement.

President Korosi’s official visit, at the invitation of the Indian government, coincides with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs‘ Day, which he will commemorate by laying a wreath at Rajghat.

Among his other public appearances in New Delhi, Korosi will give a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs under the theme of his priorities for the current General Assembly session, which is “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science," as per the statement.

“A main focus of the visit is on making connections between the General Assembly and science, particularly on the issue of water, ahead of the UN Water Conference in March," it added.

Korosi will discuss India’s water conservation projects with senior officials and experts at the National Institute for Transforming India, otherwise known as NITI Aayog, a commission whose primary responsibility is to implement and coordinate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) efforts in India.

He is scheduled to participate in field visits in Bengaluru, where he will visit a water project site. While in the city, he will also interact with scientists and academicians at the Indian Institute of Science.

Korosi will also meet UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp.

During the visit, Korosi will be joined by his Chef de Cabinet, Laszlo Szoke, the Chief Scientific Advisor, Johannes Cullmann, and two senior office colleagues.