OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UN needs to re-evaluate structures governing peace missions: Indian Army chief

NEW DELHI : The United Nations needs re-evaluate processes and structures governing peace keeping missions, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has said, adding that the body should look at adopting flexible doctrines.

Speaking at an Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Dhaka on Sunday on the Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers," Naravane also called on the UN to cater for economic constraints given the covid-19 pandemic. Naravane was in Dhaka on a five-day official tour. India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the largest contributors of soldiers for UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In his speech, Naravane pointed out that UN peacekeeping missions were originally designed to support inter-state ceasefires and peace agreements.

But “modern peacekeeping operations have transformed to address intra-state conflicts and situations involving asymmetric use of force," he said. “The focus of peacekeeping operations should be to create favourable conditions to include disarmament and neutralisation of negative forces, establishing rule of law and protection of civilians," he said.

On its part, the UN should be “pragmatic in defining the mandate of the mission" and peace keeping operations should be designed with a “realistic exit strategy" coupled with definable objectives and missions," the Indian Army chief said.

Troop contributing countries should look at building capacities for greater “interoperability with regional forces" under a UN mandate to reduce time and costs, he said.

“Maintaining a reserve of peacekeepers within the conflict zone or with the member state(s) as Rapidly Deployable Forces with dedicated mobility assets" would help in the speedy deployment of forces, he said.

Operations that are carried out should be intelligence based, with the protection of civilians and human rights prioritized. The aim of the mission should be extending the rule of law, bringing together different parties through dialogue, build trust that leads to disarmament, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ahmedabad: Health workers shift a COVID-19 patient at the Government Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Monday, April 12, 2021.Premium Premium

Gujarat sees highest one-day rise of 6,021 Covid-19 cases, 55 die

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
These fraudsters are reported to have sent emails impersonating employees of Sebi / posing as officials / posing as official communication channels of SebiPremium Premium

SEBI warns investors against fraudsters posing as officials, demanding money

1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
50% Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be toughPremium Premium

50% Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be tough: Report

3 min read . 09:04 PM IST
An employee being vaccinated against Covid-19 on first day of Tika Utsav, at Bar room of Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, on Sunday.Premium Premium

Tika Utsav: India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 10.50 crore mark

3 min read . 08:58 PM IST

Troops contributing countries should provide tactical force multipliers like “UAVs unmanned aerial vehicles or drones) surveillance devices and modern communication equipment," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout