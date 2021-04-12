UN needs to re-evaluate structures governing peace missions: Indian Army chief

Speaking at an Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Dhaka on Sunday on the Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers," Naravane also called on the UN to cater for economic constraints given the covid-19 pandemic. Naravane was in Dhaka on a five-day official tour. India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the largest contributors of soldiers for UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

