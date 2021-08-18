The United Nations peacekeeping missions are operating in arduous circumstances that may include challenges from the armed groups, non-state actors and terrorists, said India's external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday.

“Since deploying for the first time in 1948, UN peacekeeping missions continue to operate in a variety of challenging settings. This could involve armed groups, non-state actors and terrorists," said Jaishankar.

The minister, who chaired the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping here in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underlined the role of technology in the safety of UN peacekeepers and highlighted the role they play in maintaining peace and tranquillity.

“Because the nature of peacekeeping missions and their attendant threats have become more complex, it is vital that our capabilities to secure the peacekeepers keep pace," Jaishankar said.

“We owe it to them to ensure that our protective efforts meet the highest standards," he added.

The 15-member powerful UN body is currently under India’s Presidency for the month of August.

India is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions and has contributed more than 250,000 troops in 49 missions over the years.

Jaishankar also proposed a four-point framework that would lay out a possible architecture for securing UN peacekeepers to meet contemporary threats.

“First, we must focus on operationally proven, cost-effective, widely available, reliable and field-serviceable technologies," he said.

Second, there is a need for a sound information and intelligence foundation which will only ensure early warning and mobilising a coherent and early response, he said.

“A reliable, high fidelity means to collect, use, process and share information and data will create advantages from the start for peacekeeping missions," the EAM said.

Precise positioning and overhead visualisation of mission environments is critically important to provide intelligence and enhance the safety and security of mission personnel, he said.

“Thirdly, we must contribute to ensuring that technological improvements are continuous and are available on the ground, in the gear peacekeepers carry and the weapons and tools they use to enhance their mobility, performance, endurance, range, and load-carrying capabilities while guaranteeing their safety and security," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar at UNSC

This meeting comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release said that the topic is a priority for India during its UNSC innings.

Jaishankar reached New York on Monday to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism. "Today in the UNSC. EAM @DrSJaishankar will chair UNSC meetings: Adoption of Resolution on "Protecting the Protectors" on @UNPeacekeeping; Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping," India at UN tweeted.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan. "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday," Jaishankar tweeted.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

