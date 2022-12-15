UN recognises Namami Gange as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships

UN recognises Namami Gange as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships2 min read . 03:16 PM IST
- The recognized initiatives, including Namami Gange, will now be eligible to receive UN support, funding or technical expertise
New Delhi: The United Nations has recognised the Namami Gange initiative to rejuvenate India’s sacred River Ganga as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships to revive the natural world.
According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Namami Gange was selected from over 150 such initiatives from 70 countries across the globe. They were selected under the banner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global movement coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
It is designed to prevent and reverse the degradation of natural spaces across the planet. The recognized initiatives, including Namami Gange, will now be eligible to receive UN support, funding or technical expertise.
G. Asok Kumar, director general, Namami Gange, while receiving the award said, “This has come at a very opportune moment for us as India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 group of nations. While taking over the Presidency, our Prime Minister reinforced his commitment for the protection of environment ‘One Earth One Family One Future’ in the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."
Namami Gange programme was started in 2014 after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister after recognizing the need to rejuvenate River Ganga and committed over 5 billion dollars to ensure that the river gets clean, he said.
“Ganga is important for India as it is home to 40% of India’s population, 2500 species of flora and fauna and 8.61 billion sq. km. basin, which is home to over 520 million people. Ganga is also very important from spiritual point of view," he said, adding, “It is closely associated with our tradition and civilization and symbolized the faith, sentiments and collective consciousness of the people of India."
Kumar said that NMCG adopted a holistic and multi-sectoral approach, which introduced innovative models for comprehensive conservation of the riverine ecology and its health.
“Our projects are designed to ensure that no untreated water- sewage or industrial effluent flows to Ganga River. 176 STPs with capacity to treat over 5000 Million Litres per Day are being constructed. The concerted efforts of the Mission have resulted in significantly enhanced capacity for treatment of sewage and industrial effluents in the Ganga basin; improvement in river water quality and biodiversity, manifested as increased population of Dolphins and its juveniles, Turtles, Otters, Gharials and fishes like Hilsa; and over 30000 hectare afforested among others," he added.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has previously won the “Public Water Agency of the Year" in the Global Water Awards, 2019 by Global Water Intelligence 3.
The documentary ‘Ganga: River from the Skies’ co-produced with National Geographic India, received awards under three categories- Best Documentary, Best Current Affairs and Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme- in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, 2022.
