UN recognises Namami Gange as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships

“Our projects are designed to ensure that no untreated water- sewage or industrial effluent flows to Ganga River. 176 STPs with capacity to treat over 5000 Million Litres per Day are being constructed. The concerted efforts of the Mission have resulted in significantly enhanced capacity for treatment of sewage and industrial effluents in the Ganga basin; improvement in river water quality and biodiversity, manifested as increased population of Dolphins and its juveniles, Turtles, Otters, Gharials and fishes like Hilsa; and over 30000 hectare afforested among others," he added.