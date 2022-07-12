UN refuses to name heatwaves - here's why2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:17 PM IST
The extreme heat that engulfed huge portions of India and Pakistan was rendered 30 times more likely as a result of climate change.
As Europe experiences sweltering temperatures this week, the United Nations (UN) has stated that it has no plans to begin designating heatwaves in the same way as Atlantic storms. Storms are given names throughout the annual Atlantic hurricane season to make it simpler to recognise them in warning bulletins and to promote clear communication.