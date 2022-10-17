The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will visit India on an official visit from 18 to 20 October. This is the first visit of Guterres since he commenced his second term as UN Secretary-General in January 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

During his first term in the office, Guterres visited India in 2018 from 01-04 October.

He will start his visit with paying tribute to the victims of “26/11" terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Secretary-General will address the public at IIT Mumbai where he will speak on "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation".

UNSG will then join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle and Environment) booklet, logo and tagline in Kevadiya, Gujarat. He is also expected to pay floral tribute to the Statute of Unity there and then visit India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera and other development projects in the area.

During the COP-26 summit in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Modi introduced the concept of LiFE and urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.

“Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilize 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behavior/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet," the ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with the UN Secretary-General on issues of global concern. They will also talk about India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming presidency of G20 and reformed multilateralism.

The visit of UNSG holds significance amid global disruptions due to a war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout due to that.