UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit India from 18-20 Oct
The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will visit India on an official visit from 18 to 20 October. This is the first visit of Guterres since he commenced his second term as UN Secretary-General in January 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.