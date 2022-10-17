UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit India from 18-20 Oct

“Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilize 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behavior/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet," the ministry said in a statement.

