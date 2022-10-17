UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit India from 18-20 October

“Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022. This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018," the MEA said in a press release.

