UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit India from 18-20 October

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to make an official visit to India from 18 to 20 October, 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022.
“Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022. This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018," the MEA said in a press release.
According to ministry, Guterres will commence his visit to India, by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject - “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation".
On 20 October, in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya), the UN chief will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline on October 20 in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya. It is to be noted that PM Modi introduced the concept of LiFE during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.
The Prime Minister had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.
Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the ministry said.
Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilise 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet.
According to the MEA release, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with the UNSG on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism.
In his visit to Gujarat’s Kevadiya, the UN chief will also pay tributes at the Statue of Unity and visit India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera. He will also visit the Sun Temple in Modhera, the MEA further said.
During his first visit to India in 2018, Secretary General Guterres participated in the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention. He also attended a series of meetings focused on energy, including the inaugural ceremony of the International Solar Alliance. During his visit, the SG also met with the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and the Minister of External Affairs.
