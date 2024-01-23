UN Security Council: ‘India not having a permanent seat is...’, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk expresses astonishment at India's exclusion from permanent membership of UN Security Council, calling it absurd and advocating for a revision of UN bodies.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday expressed his astonishment at India's exclusion from the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla CEO wrote, “India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd." “At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up," Musk said. His remarks came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the absence of any African nation from the list of permanent members of the UNSC. "How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" “Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago. September’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & re-build trust," Guterres wrote on the microblogging site. Following this, Israeli author Michael Eisenberg brought attention to India's absence as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. “And what about India? 🇮🇳 Better yet is to dismantle the @UN and build something new with real leadership," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier taken a pointed swipe at the United Nations Security Council, calling it an “old club" where existing member nations resist admitting new members, fearing a loss of control.

“Security Council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. They want to keep control over the club. Not very keen to admit more members, not keen to have their practices questioned," he had said.

He also highlighted that the lack of reforms is diminishing the effectiveness of the United Nations.

“In a way, it's a human failing. But I think today it is harming the world. It is harming the world because, on key issues confronting the world, the UN is getting less and less effective."

