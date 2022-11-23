UN Security Council plans open briefing of its Special Meeting held in India

To deliberate upon the outcome of its Special Meeting held in India in October, the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee is planning to organize an open briefing next month. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj who chaired the Special Meeting said that the briefing will highlight the achievements of the counter terrorism meeting.
The Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UNSC conducted a Special Meeting on the broad theme of "Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes" on 28 and 29 October in Mumbai and New Delhi cities of India.
The Committee members discussed the use of scientific technology for the conduct of terrorism largely in three areas which were the Internet and social media; new payment technologies and fundraising methods; and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including drones.
During the meeting in Mumbai, the Committee members also paid tributes to the victims of the deadly 26/11 attacks in which around 170 people were killed.
After the meeting, the members of the UNSC adopted what they called the ‘Delhi Declaration’ which emphasized countering the use of emerging technologies used by the terrorist.
"The Declaration is a pioneering document aimed at enhancing the Council's approach to addressing this threat in a comprehensive and holistic manner," Ruchira Kamboj said.
"Among the listed items in the Declaration is the decision to continue to work on recommendations on the three themes of the Special Meeting and the intention to develop a set of non-binding guiding principles to further assist Member States in the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," she added.
The UN Permanent Representative also added that the Committee is mulling the idea of organizing more such closed briefings about integrating gender in the efforts to counter-terrorism.
She also highlighted the heightened terrorist activities in Central Asia after the developments in Afghanistan and the return of foreign terrorists. Kamboj stressed that “ties between the Taliban, largely through Haqqanis, and Al-Qaida and foreign terrorist fighters remained close."
"As the terrorist threat continues to persist and grow, particularly in the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, and several parts of Africa, the Counter-Terrorism Committee has paid particular focus on these regions," Kamboj said.
The briefing also came at a time when India is going to assume the rotating Presidency of the UNSC next month, and will successfully end its 2021-22 tenure as non-permanent member of the UN body.
