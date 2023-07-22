UN survey gives high score to India’s trade facilitation efforts: CBIC chief1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The survey awarded India an exceptional score of 100% in four critical areas: transparency, formalities, institutional arrangement and cooperation, and paperless trade
New Delhi: A United Nations survey recognizes India's commitment to global trade facilitation, earning the nation an impressive 93.55% score in 2023, a marked rise from 90.32% in 2021, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairperson Vivek Johri said in a weekly newsletter posted on the tax authority's website.
