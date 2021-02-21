The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has thanked the Indian External Affairs Ministry for offering a Covid-19 vaccine to all UN peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

"UN secretary-general thanks EAM for offering 2,00,000 Covid vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers," TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to UN, was quoted as saying by ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made the announcement regarding the gift earlier last week at the United Nations Security Council open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532.

"Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them. Our contribution has also supported SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund," he said.

Jaishankar had also called for cooperation within the framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for the poorest nations.

Stop 'Vaccine nationalism'; indeed, actively encourage internationalism, he stressed. "Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security," the minister said.

Pointing this out, the UN secretary-general has said: "India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts. Appreciate efforts to strengthen COVAX facility ensuring equitable access to vaccines."

India's gift of vaccine

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, Jaishankar said at the UNSC debate.

"The Bhagavad Gita states 'do your work with the welfare of others always in mind'. That is the spirit in which India approaches the Covid challenge and urges this Council to work collectively to address its different dimensions," he said.

In its most recent effort, India on Saturday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Maldives.

Maldives was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 1,00,000 doses in January.

