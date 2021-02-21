OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Appreciate efforts': UN secy-general thanks India for gifting 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses to peacekeepers
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (REUTERS)

'Appreciate efforts': UN secy-general thanks India for gifting 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses to peacekeepers

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 08:43 AM IST Edited By Sneha

  • EAM S Jaishankar had made the announcement regarding the gift earlier last week at the United Nations Security Council open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532
  • Jaishankar had also called for cooperation within the framework of COVAX

The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has thanked the Indian External Affairs Ministry for offering a Covid-19 vaccine to all UN peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.

"UN secretary-general thanks EAM for offering 2,00,000 Covid vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers," TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to UN, was quoted as saying by ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Some non-permanent members of the council including Kenya and Niger have clearly expressed their concerns about climate change's impact on national security.

UNSC to meet on global warming impact on world peace

3 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Autorickshaws at Bandra station

Maharashtra: 767 autorickshaw drivers booked in 2 days for flouting Covid-19 norms as cases surge

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
Passenger comes out after landing from a United Kingdom flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Flying to India from abroad? New international travel rules from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the LAC at the India-China border in Ladakh.

India, China hold 10th round of military talks, discuss disengagement at Hot Springs, Despang in Ladakh

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made the announcement regarding the gift earlier last week at the United Nations Security Council open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532.

"Keeping in mind the UN peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them. Our contribution has also supported SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund," he said.

Jaishankar had also called for cooperation within the framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for the poorest nations.

Stop 'Vaccine nationalism'; indeed, actively encourage internationalism, he stressed. "Hoarding superfluous doses will defeat our efforts towards attaining collective health security," the minister said.

Pointing this out, the UN secretary-general has said: "India has been a global leader in pandemic response efforts. Appreciate efforts to strengthen COVAX facility ensuring equitable access to vaccines."

India's gift of vaccine

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, Jaishankar said at the UNSC debate.

"The Bhagavad Gita states 'do your work with the welfare of others always in mind'. That is the spirit in which India approaches the Covid challenge and urges this Council to work collectively to address its different dimensions," he said.

In its most recent effort, India on Saturday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Maldives.

Maldives was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 1,00,000 doses in January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout