Edtech startup Unacademy, which recently let go over 600 staff, has predicted a funding freeze that might last up to 18 months, claiming that it will cut costs wherever necessary to weather the storm and return to profitability, reported IANS. "We must learn to work under limits and focus on profitability at all costs," Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal wrote in a letter to employees. Following in the footsteps of Byju, Unacademy - backed by SoftBank and Tiger Global - announced its foray into constructing physical tuition centres across the country last week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}