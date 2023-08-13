Unacademy, an online learning platform found itself in a soup after one of their educator asked his students to ‘next time vote for someone who is well-educated’. A video which has now gone viral on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, shows one Karan Sangwan lamenting that he had to change his notes, and work owing to the three bills recently tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which aims to revamp the criminal justice system in India.

Sangwan, an LLM in Criminal Laws, was seen suggesting his students that they ‘should not vote for those (politicians) who only focus on changing names’. The three latest bills tabled by Amit Shah seeks to replace British-era IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act. Sangwan was heard saying, "Aise insaan ko chune jo padha likha ho, jo samajh sake cheezon ko. Sirf aise insaan ko na chune jinko sirf badalna aata ho, naam change karna aata ho (Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names) Make your decision properly." See the video here

The educator can be heard saying, “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand."

He further says, “But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?"

Sangwan, however, did not take any names to substantiate his claims or suggestions.

Although, Sangwan's statements seemed to be echoing allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Calling the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill "unconstitutional", former law minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday alleged that the government talks about ending colonial-era laws but its thinking is that it wants to impose "dictatorship" through such legislations.

The Rajya Sabha MP called on the government to take back the three bills it has brought to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872, alleging that if such laws become a reality, they would "imperil the future" of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha the BNS Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.