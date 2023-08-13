Unacademy, an online learning platform found itself in a soup after one of their educator asked his students to ‘next time vote for someone who is well-educated’. A video which has now gone viral on microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, shows one Karan Sangwan lamenting that he had to change his notes, and work owing to the three bills recently tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which aims to revamp the criminal justice system in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}