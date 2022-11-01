Unacademy founder is building a product to disrupt LinkedIn

Unacademy founder is building a product to disrupt LinkedIn2 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, in another tweet, responded to a Twitterati saying, 'We want to make resumes irrelevant'
Gaurav Munjal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy, on Tuesday said the start-up's R&D team is working on a product that wants to disrupt LinkedIn.
Gaurav Munjal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy, on Tuesday said the start-up's R&D team is working on a product that wants to disrupt LinkedIn.
"What should we call it?" asked the Unacademy Group founder on Twitter, suggesting four names – ProjectX, nextlevel, Unprofile and Jobkey – for the new product.
"What should we call it?" asked the Unacademy Group founder on Twitter, suggesting four names – ProjectX, nextlevel, Unprofile and Jobkey – for the new product.
Munjal, in another tweet, responded to a Twitterati saying, "We want to make resumes irrelevant."
Munjal, in another tweet, responded to a Twitterati saying, "We want to make resumes irrelevant."
This comes days after Munjal, in a series of tweets, shared suggestions on how Twitter new boss Elon Musk can make the micro-blogging site "grow ten times" more.
This comes days after Munjal, in a series of tweets, shared suggestions on how Twitter new boss Elon Musk can make the micro-blogging site "grow ten times" more.
The suggestions included bringing back Vine, a video app like TikTok, as a separate app.
The suggestions included bringing back Vine, a video app like TikTok, as a separate app.
Following is a list of Munjal's suggestions to Musk:
Following is a list of Munjal's suggestions to Musk:
- Bring back Vine as a separate App to compete with TikTok.
- Bring back Vine as a separate App to compete with TikTok.
- More flex on the Profile. Let users highlight their most Iconic Followers. Showing off who follows you is an important feature.
- More flex on the Profile. Let users highlight their most Iconic Followers. Showing off who follows you is an important feature.
- When clicking on Followers, most influential followers should be shown first for any user.
- When clicking on Followers, most influential followers should be shown first for any user.
- Ability to highlight tweets. Just pinning one tweet is not enough. Allow users to highlight more tweets. Instagram does this well.
- Ability to highlight tweets. Just pinning one tweet is not enough. Allow users to highlight more tweets. Instagram does this well.
- Dedicated App for Creators. YouTube Studio is an Iconic App that gives a slot of insights about how each video is performing. Every Creator on YouTube is obsessed with the Studio App. Twitter should do something similar.
- Dedicated App for Creators. YouTube Studio is an Iconic App that gives a slot of insights about how each video is performing. Every Creator on YouTube is obsessed with the Studio App. Twitter should do something similar.
- Search is not intuitive. Search filters are built with an engineer’s mindset. Make it simple.
- Search is not intuitive. Search filters are built with an engineer’s mindset. Make it simple.
- Ability to read one tweet per page. Scroll up UX. Sort of like TikTok but for Tweets. Will lead to much better engagement. Will lead to people posting more pictures and videos. And much better for Ads.
- Ability to read one tweet per page. Scroll up UX. Sort of like TikTok but for Tweets. Will lead to much better engagement. Will lead to people posting more pictures and videos. And much better for Ads.
- Dedicated Video Tab. Or maybe a separate App. Twitter’s recommendations are good. Why not do the same for videos posted on Twitter? Will be game changing for engagement.
- Dedicated Video Tab. Or maybe a separate App. Twitter’s recommendations are good. Why not do the same for videos posted on Twitter? Will be game changing for engagement.
- Recruitment Platform. Allow people to add more details to their Profiles. Should be visible on clicking “See Full Profile". Let companies post Jobs on Twitter. LinkedIn’s Recruitment Solutions crossed $6B in Annual Revenue. This can be a huge unlock for Twitter.
- Recruitment Platform. Allow people to add more details to their Profiles. Should be visible on clicking “See Full Profile". Let companies post Jobs on Twitter. LinkedIn’s Recruitment Solutions crossed $6B in Annual Revenue. This can be a huge unlock for Twitter.
Unacademy had shed employees, cut costs, moved away from the K-12 business, and marked its entry into offline learning in FY 2022-2023.
Unacademy had shed employees, cut costs, moved away from the K-12 business, and marked its entry into offline learning in FY 2022-2023.
The edtech company has managed to cross the ₹700 crore mark in FY22.
The edtech company has managed to cross the ₹700 crore mark in FY22.
Unacademy’s operating revenue surged by 80.7% to ₹719 crore during the financial year ending March 2022 from ₹398 crore recorded in FY21, as per the company’s annual financial statements with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
Unacademy’s operating revenue surged by 80.7% to ₹719 crore during the financial year ending March 2022 from ₹398 crore recorded in FY21, as per the company’s annual financial statements with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).