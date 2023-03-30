Unacademy to cut 12% jobs in fresh round of layoffs: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Earlier in November 2022, the company had fired 10 percent of its workforce or about 350 employees in third such round of layoffs within a year
SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy to cut 12 percent of its workforce, Economic Times has reported citing an internal memo sent by CEO Gaurav Munjal. This will be the fourth round of layoffs announced by the edtech startup.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×