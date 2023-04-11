'Unacceptable decision:' Karnataka BJP in crises as former CM expresses displeasure2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:03 PM IST
- Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar has expressed displeasure over ticket distribution
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar has expressed displeasure over the confirmation from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that he will not get the ticket to contest the assembly elections in the state scheduled for 10 May. The six-time MLA said that he was asked by the party to ‘make way for others.’
