Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar has expressed displeasure over the confirmation from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) that he will not get the ticket to contest the assembly elections in the state scheduled for 10 May. The six-time MLA said that he was asked by the party to ‘make way for others.’

"I received a message from the seniors in the party that I am a senior and a former chief minister. So (I must) make way for others…" a visibly irked Shettar, 67, was quoted by the news agency PTI.

Shettar called the decision ‘unacceptable’ and urged the leaders of the BJP to allow him to contest the elections. He even emphasized on the three decades of loyal service to the party.

"If they had told me two to three months ago… then it would have been respectable for me. When (the start of) nomination is just two days away, I am definitely hurt," Shettar said.

"I have told them I will contest... what you said is not acceptable... please reconsider your decision…" he added.

The reports from Karnataka also claim that Shetter was offered a position in the party but the leader refused the offer and asked to be treated with respect as he has also served as the Chief Minister of the state.

He served as the Chief Minister from July 2012 to May 2013 and has also held ministerial berth in the state. The sitting MLA from the Hubballi-Dharwad MLA constituency has served as Speaker of the assembly and also the Leader of Opposition.

For now, Shetter has not confirmed if he will fight the election as an independent candidate.

"I questioned them (the BJP leadership) why I should not contest the election. What are my minus points? In the survey, which they have done in all constituencies, according to the information I got, a positive response has come - almost 70 percent - and public opinion is (in my favor)," he claimed.

"When there is a positive report… there is no black spot on me, no corruption charges or allegations against me...," Shettar asked of the BJP leadership.