‘Unacceptable’: Dravid, David Warner disappointed by Kohli's privacy breach in Perth hotel2 min read . 05:50 PM IST
India head coach Rahul Dravid said, It's obviously disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat.
Virat Kohli's invasion of privacy in a Perth hotel has sparked debates about where the line should be drawn to separate the public life of a celebrity from his/her personal life. Though it has always been a topic of debate, the recent incident has further fueled the discussion. Many have criticized the incident saying that it is ‘disappointing’
Coming in support of Kohli, India head coach Rahul Dravid said, “It's obviously disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat."
“It’s the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe. If that’s also taken away, it's not really a nice feeling."
However, Dravid is happy that Kohli has been able to deal with it in a dignified manner.
Australian opener David Warner too expressed anger at the incident. "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable," Warner commented on Kohli's post.
Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, expectedly, lashed out at people who disrespect people's privacy.
"Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem'," fumed Anushka in her Instagram story.
The International Cricket Council said: "The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian travelling party at the Crown Perth, during their team's pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
"We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times."
For the uninitiated, Kohli earlier in the day, took to Instagram to post a clip of his clothes and belongings that was allegedly shot by a ‘fan’ in his absence and later released on social media. The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.
(With inputs from agencies)
