‘Unacceptable’: Indian Army chief warns Pakistan after recent drone ‘intrusions’ along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday that recent sightings of small drones along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir appeared to be “defensive” in nature, aimed at probing Indian Army's preparedness.

The Indian Army Chief, however, asserted that that there are no gaps or laxities that could be exploited to infiltrate terrorists and that the head of Pakistan's military operations had been told to control these drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.

Advertisement

“About six drones were seen on January 10, and two to three were sighted on January 11 and 12. These drones were very small, flying with their lights on and not at very high altitudes,” General Upendra Dwivedi said addressing the annual press conference.

The Army chief said that the drones were likely being used to test India’s defensive posture rather than carry out an immediate hostile operation. “I believe these were defensive drones, trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It is possible they were also checking for gaps or laxity in the Indian Army through which terrorists could be sent,” he said.

This is the first official statment from India after a movement of suspected drones was observed in a number of forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Raised at DGMO meeting The flying objects came from the Pakistan side of the border and returned home after hovering over Indian territory for a few minutes, the news agency PTI said quoting security officials.

However, the Army Chief stressed that these attempts had failed. “They must have received a negative response. They would have seen that, as of today, there is no such place, no such gap from where terrorists can be pushed in,” he added.

They must have received a negative response. They would have seen that, as of today, there is no such place, no such gap from where terrorists can be pushed in.

The Army chief also confirmed that the issue was formally raised during a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level conversation held on Monday. “This matter was discussed, and it was clearly conveyed that such drone activity is unacceptable to us and must be stopped,” he said.

Advertisement

‘Non-existent’ terrorist recruitment in J-K On other security related issues, the Army Chief said that the situation along the Western Front as well as Jammu and Kashmir since May 10, after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror outfits deep in Pakistani territory, remains "sensitive but firmly under control".

General Dwivedi said that there was a clear indication of positive change in Jammu and Kashmir as the number of terrorist recruitments in 2025 remains almost "non-existent".

The Army Chief informed that 31 terrorists were eliminated in 2025 -- 65 per cent of them were of Pakistani origin, he added.

"Since May 10, the situation along the Western Front and J&K remains sensitive but firmly under control. In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65 per cent were Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. Active local terrorists are now in single digits," the Army chief said.

Advertisement

"Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent, with only 2 in 2025. Clear indicators of positive change in J&K include robust development activity, the revival of tourism, and the peaceful Sri Amarnath Yatra, which saw more than 4 lakh pilgrims, exceeding the five-year average. The theme of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape," he added.

General Dwivedi said that the situation in Manipur has witnessed "marked improvement" due to many proactive government initiatives.

"As regards the Northeast, neutral, transparent and decisive action by security forces, along with many proactive government initiatives, has led to a marked improvement in the situation in Manipur during 2025. Peaceful conduct of the Durand Cup, resumption of cultural festivals and renewal of suspension of operations, that is, SoO, with Kuki insurgent groups in September 2025, have been key markers of stability," he said.