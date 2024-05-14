‘To arrive at a lasting solution…’: India condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war
India has reiterated its strong opposition to the Israel-Hamas conflict and supported the Palestinian bid for full UN membership. Ruchira Kamboj, India's UN representative, condemned civilian deaths in Gaza, emphasizing respect for international law and urging increased humanitarian aid.
