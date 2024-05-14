India has once again expressed its strong opposition to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, reiterating the country's support for the Palestinian bid for full UN membership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN, has condemned the civilian killings in the Gaza conflict and emphasized the importance of upholding international law. She also called for an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"India's position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on more than one occasion by our leadership: One, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable. We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances," she added.

Reiterating India's stand on the two-state solution of the matter, she also urged the conflicting parties to engage as soon as possible for direct peace negotiations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people can live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, we urge all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date," she said.

Additionally, India reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian bid for full membership at the United Nations.

"In keeping with our longstanding position, we support the membership of Palestine at the UN and therefore, we have voted in favour of this Resolution. We hope that Palestine's application will be reconsidered by the Security Council in due course and that Palestine's endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed," she said.

An infographic published by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on May 8 indicated that 4,959 women and 7,797 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

