'Unacceptable': MEA on attacks against energy infrastructure amid Middle East conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs denounced the attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region said the strikes are "unacceptable and need to cease." The statement came amid fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the attacks on the gas infrastructure as "deeply disturbing" and said that assaults will only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy market globally.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

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"The recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world," he said.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," Jaiswal said without naming any country.

Middle East conflict: Attack on Energy infrastructure An Israeli attack on Iran's strategic gas fields of South Pars on Wednesday resulted in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in a number of Gulf nations including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan. Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

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The fresh attacks resulted in a further spike in energy prices globally, with global crude oil prices hitting $115 a barrel.

PM Modi speaks with world leaders As concerns mounted over the escalating situation in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Jordan King, French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In his conversation with the Omani Sultan, PM Modi spoke about the need for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically key shipping lane.

"We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," the prime minister said on social media.

PM Modi said he also reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated the Gulf nation's efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

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"India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," PM Modi said.

Oman is among the Gulf nations bearing the brunt of Iranian retaliation following strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian targets.

Following his phone conversation with Macron on the situation in West Asia, PM Modi said there is an "urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy".

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"We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

Macron said India and France are "working closely together to reduce tensions in the region and to keep diplomacy at the heart of our efforts for peace".

After speaking to Ibrahim, PM Modi said: "We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy."

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On his talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II, PM Modi said India and Jordan stand in support of "unhindered transit of goods and energy".

"We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi said.

"Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he said.

"Deeply appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added.

Iran war: World leader call for de-escalation As the overall situation deteriorated further in West Asia, several global leaders called for de-escalation of the situation.

"It is time to open a path towards de-escalation in order to restore stability in the Middle East," French President Macron said.

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"France calls for the immediate implementation of a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, whether related to water or to energy. Freedom and security of navigation must be restored," he said.

Macron said tempers must cool and hostilities must cease, in order to give a real chance to the prospect of a negotiated solution to the crisis.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that US President Donald Trump is willing to halt the military action.

After Iran attacked Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility, Trump threatened to blow up Iran's largest gas field if Tehran keeps up its attacks on Qatar.

(With inputs from ANI)