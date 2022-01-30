‘Unacceptable’: Railways on apprentices' demand for appointment without tests

Apprentices' demand for appointment in railways without undergoing due recruitment process is not acceptable, said the ministry of railways in a statement on Sunday.

Indian Railways has been providing training to applicants in designated trades under the provisions of the Apprentices Act since August 1963. These applicants are taken as apprentices based on their academic qualifications without any competition or selection. Though the railways were obligated to provide only training to such candidates, those who completed their training were being engaged as Substitutes against level 1 posts, since 2004, according to the statement.

Substitutes are temporary appointees who can be engaged to meet any exigencies and operational requirements. While such appointees are given benefits, due to temporary railway servants, they are not entitled to be absorbed in permanent employment without undergoing the due process.

In view of the ongoing transformation of Indian Railways and with a view to bringing fairness, transparency and objectivity in all railway recruitments, the railways centralized the process for all recruitments to level 1 in 2017, which would henceforth be conducted through a common nationwide computer-based test (CBT)

The Apprentices Act was amended in 2014 whereby section 22 of the Act provided that an employer shall formulate a policy for recruiting apprentices trained in its establishment. Pursuant to such amendment, Indian Railways made a provision to give preference to apprentices trained in railway establishments in open market recruitment to level 1 posts, to the extent of 20% of the posts advertised.

While these apprentices appear for the written tests along with other candidates, they are given preference in appointment over others, subject to obtaining minimum qualifying marks and meeting medical standards.

Accordingly, 12504 Level 1 posts out of 63202 advertised vide CEN 02/2018 were earmarked for such candidates in the first common recruitment held in 2018. Similarly, 20734 Level-1 posts, out of 103769 posts advertised under CEN RRC 01/2019 have been earmarked for these apprentices. Recruitment for this notification is to be held.

"These apprentices are demanding for appointment in the railways without undergoing the prescribed recruitment process, namely written test and physical efficiency test that all other candidates are required to undergo as per extant rules," said the press release.

"This demand is not feasible for acceptance as it is violative of Constitutional provisions and Apex Court judgment in matters of public employment whereby any employment cannot be provided except through a procedure involving fair selection," read the statement.

