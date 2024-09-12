An unattended bag at RG Kar Hospital prompted a bomb squad investigation amidst ongoing protests over a rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Officials are yet to report andy incriminating findings. The protest site had been as demonstrators shifted to the West Bengal health department headquarters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bomb disposal squads were called to RG Kar Hospital on Thursday after an unattended bag sparked panic on the premises. The suspicious item was discovered near the area where junior doctors have been protesting the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic for more than a month. Visuals shared online showed several officials investigating the premises with a dog squad after the alarm was raised.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Officials however told Hindustan Times that they were yet to find any incriminating objects. The bag in question however remained under inspection from the bomb disposal squad.
The protest site was vacant on Thursday with the agitators beginning a dharna outside the headquarters of the West Bengal health department this week.