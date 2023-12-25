Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Unauthorised colonies’ regularisation: Delhi LG Saxena holds review meet, seeks timelines to implement PM-UDAY, PMAY

Unauthorised colonies’ regularisation: Delhi LG Saxena holds review meet, seeks timelines to implement PM-UDAY, PMAY

Livemint

Unauthorised colonies’ regularisation: Delhi LG VK Saxena holds review meeting, seeks timelines to implement PM-UDAY, PM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (PTI)

To review the progress of the work related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recently chaired a meeting of senior officials.

“A meeting was held to take stock of the progress and status of works related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the PM-UDAY and PMAY (Urban), respectively," an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, principal secretary (PWD), vice chairman (DDA), and commissioner (MCD).

Saxena has sought specific timelines with regard to the complete implementation of PM-UDAY, PMAY and the land pooling policy of the DDA.

“It was brought to the notice of the Lt Governor that ambiguity in the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies, repeated extensions of cut-off dates and uncertainty in notified slum clusters had kept the issue hanging for long and this finally led the Centre to formulate the PM-UDAY and PMAY Schemes in 2019. However, immediately after that, with the COVID-19 pandemic commencing, work could not be undertaken in full swing," the statement said.

The Lieutenant Governor has directed officials to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action for registration, verification and subsequent regularisation of the unauthorised colonies.

He also stressed that the process of doing the same needed to be made simple and hassle-free.

“He warned that no dereliction or corruption in this regard would be tolerated. With regards to the rehabilitation of the slums, the LG directed the DDA to immediately identify alternate sites within a radius of 5 km where in situ rehabilitation was not possible as per law and slum dwellers be rehabilitated to a dignified life in flats or houses that have already been constructed under various schemes," the statement said.

He also instructed officials to ensure that the entire plan must be put into place within a month.

