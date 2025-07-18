Unauthorised online transaction: Burden to prove customer’s liability lies on bank, rules Allahabad HC; what it means

In a significant ruling related to online banking, the Allahabad High Court has said that in cases of unauthorised electronic banking, the burden to prove a customer’s liability lies on the bank, reported Live Law.

Citing Clause 12 of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) circular dated June 6, 2017 titled “Customer Protection-Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions”, the High Court bench of Justices Shekhar B. Saraf and Praveen Kumar Giri said: “A careful perusal of the aforesaid circular would show that the burden of proving the customer's liability in case of unauthorised electronic banking, lies upon the bank.”

The ruling was passed in a case of embezzlement.

Petitioners, a father-son duo, had their separate proprietorship companies. The father transferred ₹37,85,000 to the son's account. This amount was further transferred to a third-party account against which they filed an FIR claiming embezzlement.

After the authorities did not take any action, the petitioners moved the Allahabad High Court, seeking direction to Bank of Baroda and the RBI to restore the embezzled amount along with penal interest.

However, the high court found no evidence of cyber fraud.

After reviewing the debit/credit and IP address details of the petitioners, the court said that the transaction was done diligently and they were not victims of cyber fraud.

The court observed that though the petitioners were aware of the deductions made from the account, they informed the bank two days later, which showed that they had concocted the story.

“The burden of proving customer liability lies upon the bank and the bank, in its counter affidavit, has placed passbook, documents showing beneficiary addition by petitioner no. 2, IP Address details of petitioner no.2, time and debit transfer details from the internet bank account of the petitioner no.2, a document showing password modification by the petitioner no.2 to discharge its burden,” the court said.

