‘Unauthorised structures’ outside Pakistan High Commission pulled down using bulldozer: What we know so far

The external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission was reportedly dismantled by Indian authorities. A video shared by news agency ANI showed traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound, removed.

It showed a trail of rubble outside the mission, with broken metal railings and gates, twisted metal frames, roofing sheets, bricks and chunks of concrete and plaster strewn across the paved area.

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Sections of the outer structures were completely pulled down, including corrugated roofing and white metal fencing. The facade around the service windows appeared damaged, with portions of plaster and masonry broken away, according to PTI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Indian authorities dismantle the structures outside the Pakistan High Commission? ⌵ The dismantling was described as India’s 'strong counter-action' following Pakistan's removal of barriers outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. 2 What structures were removed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi? ⌵ Indian authorities used machinery to demolish traffic bollards, barricades, and other unauthorized structures outside the compound. 3 What was the significance of the action taken outside the Pakistan High Commission? ⌵ The action highlighted ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan amidst a diplomatic stand-off, influenced by prior security incidents involving Pakistan-backed terrorism. 4 What types of damage were reported around the Pakistan High Commission after the dismantling? ⌵ Images showed significant debris, including broken metal railings, damaged plaster, twisted metal frames, and scattered roofing materials around the diplomatic compound. 5 How did this demolition relate to the broader context of India-Pakistan relations? ⌵ The demolition coincided with heightened diplomatic tensions and was perceived as a direct response to recent actions by Pakistan regarding security measures outside the Indian High Commission.

The visa section remained visible amid the debris, with service windows marked "Window 1", "Pakistani Passport Only" and "Window-5 / Collection of Visa Applications".

The main entrance of the Pakistan High Commission, with its white walls, domed features and large metal gates bearing the Pakistani emblem, remained intact. Barbed-wire fencing was visible along portions of the compound's perimeter.

The action was carried out by the agencies concerned using a “JCB machine”, which removed the structures and barricades erected along the lane outside the compound, including queue-management installations near the visa section, sources told PTI.

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Why was the action taken? The ANI report termed the latest development as "India's strong counter-action" as the move came exactly three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Besides, official sources told PTI on Thursday that a section of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was demolished after authorities found them to be beyond the mission's approved boundary.

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The development was reported amidst a diplomatic stand-off between the two nations following the attack by Pakistan-backs terrorists in Pahalgam last year that killed 26 people.

The Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong counter action by India. Demonstrating strong military resolve, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to strike terror infrastructure, with active military exchanges continuing until May 10, when a desperate Pakistan was forced to seek a ceasefire.

Sergio Gor visits J&K

Exposing Pakistan's shrinking international leverage in the region, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor, during a high-profile visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, explicitly acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".

Affirming the ground reality and highlighting massive security gains made by Indian authorities, the statement, coming from the first US envoy to visit the region in six years, triggered a defensive reaction from Pakistan, which quickly summoned the senior-most American diplomat in Islamabad to lodge its objections.

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Following high-level engagements with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor praised the substantial efforts made by both the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to bolster regional stability and safety. Recognising these key security strides, the envoy signalled that Washington is evaluating a downgrade of its travel advisory for the region.

"This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place," Gor stated while addressing local media.

Gor, who serves concurrently as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, highlighted that Washington routinely assesses safety guidelines for its citizens.

"I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at," Gor noted, emphasising that both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments "have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer".

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He added, "We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty".

Rattled by the high-profile visit and the explicit recognition of India's territorial integrity, Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad to hand over a "strong demarche". Attempting to push back against the unambiguous stance from the top US official, Islamabad issued a statement alleging Gor's remarks were "factually incorrect".

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Unauthorised structures’ outside Pakistan High Commission pulled down using bulldozer: What we know so far