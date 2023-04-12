‘Unaware why Twitter India pulled posts on BBC docu…’, Elon Musk2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
India ordered the blocking of a BBC documentary in January that questioned Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media was barred.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he was not aware of what exactly happened when the microblogging site took down content related to a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The billionaire made these remarks in an interview with the BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.
