Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he was not aware of what exactly happened when the microblogging site took down content related to a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The billionaire made these remarks in an interview with the BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

During the interview, Musk was asked if the microblogging site took down some content at the behest of the Indian government. “Some rules related to social media content were quite strict in India."

“I am not aware of this particular situation... don't know what exactly happened with some content situation in India. The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict and we can't go beyond the laws of the country," he replied as quoted by Reuters.

"If we have a choice of either our people go to prison or we comply with the laws, we will comply with the laws..." Musk said.

India ordered the blocking of a BBC documentary in January that questioned Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media was barred.

The documentary focused on Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002 in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.

The central government had even ordered Twitter to block over 50 tweets linking to the video of the documentary, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, had said, adding that BBC did not air the documentary in India, while the video was uploaded on some YouTube channels.

Indian authorities have in the past asked Twitter to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)