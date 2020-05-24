NEW DELHI : Rohan Talukdar hasn’t left his phone out of sight for a minute since the morning of 24 May. Maybe IndiGo will send a mail or a text confirming once again that his early morning flight on 25 May from Mumbai to Guwahati will fly on time. Maybe there’ll be a message saying it won’t happen. “I’m checking the Indigo app, news websites, every five minutes. Why can’t they make up their minds? Do they even realize the stress we are going through," asks Talukdar, who’s travelling home with his mother, younger brother and a friend.

He’s referring to the Maharashtra government’s last-minute opposition to the Centre’s decision to resume domestic passenger flights from 25 May, citing the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state. The state is also against allowing a significant staff presence at airports and plying of autorickshaws, cabs and buses as covid-19 cases touched 44,000. A week ago, the civil aviation ministry had allowed domestic flights to resume operations from 25 May, despite the national caseload crossing 1,25,000. “It’s extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zones. Mere thermal scanning of passengers is inadequate without conducting swab tests. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add covid-19 stress to red zone," Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said early on Sunday.

But Talukdar and his co-passengers are prepared. A PR professional living in Mumbai’s Bandra area since 2012, the 26-year-old became desperate to leave for home after his grandfather passed away on 19 May. “My mother had come to stay with us on 4 March and planned to leave a month later. But after the lockdown, she was stuck here." Initially, things were going smoothly—groceries were available easily and household chores were divided among the members. There was no rush to return home. But when his grandfather was admitted in the hospital, the three started to panic. “We considered car travel, but weren’t sure about travel passes," says Talukdar. Then they tried booking train tickets, but the long waiting list discouraged them. As soon as the flights opened, he booked the flight. “We could have waited to see the government processes, but we couldn’t risk it. What if they stop the flights after 25 May?"

They have followed all the travelling guidelines. Gloves, check. Sanitizers, check. Masks, check. Aarogya Setu app, check. Flight details pasted on the luggage, check. “We have taken biscuits and chips also. Don’t know if they will allow it though," says Talukdar.

His other worry is the quarantine process. “Some are saying we will have to do seven days, some are saying nine. Nothing is clear."

Vandana Sahai, 52, on the hand, is sorted about her quarantine. After being stuck at her daughter’s in-laws house in Visakhapatnam since February, she’s finally flying on Monday home via IndiGo’s 7:50pm flight, which cost her Rs10,000. “I’m going to be in a separate room. My husband has prepared the room for me," she says.

Like the Talukdar family, she has followed all the instructions and is ready to stand in long queues. She’s come up with another solution to protect herself from covid-19. Since she’s sitting in the middle seat, she plans to cover her with a shawl from head to toe. Her only worry: “What if I cough or sneeze at the airport? They won’t let me fly."

