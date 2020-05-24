But Talukdar and his co-passengers are prepared. A PR professional living in Mumbai’s Bandra area since 2012, the 26-year-old became desperate to leave for home after his grandfather passed away on 19 May. “My mother had come to stay with us on 4 March and planned to leave a month later. But after the lockdown, she was stuck here." Initially, things were going smoothly—groceries were available easily and household chores were divided among the members. There was no rush to return home. But when his grandfather was admitted in the hospital, the three started to panic. “We considered car travel, but weren’t sure about travel passes," says Talukdar. Then they tried booking train tickets, but the long waiting list discouraged them. As soon as the flights opened, he booked the flight. “We could have waited to see the government processes, but we couldn’t risk it. What if they stop the flights after 25 May?"