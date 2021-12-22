Uncertainty over durable growth nudged MPC to hold rates in Dec policy

Patra said that India’s inflation developments reflect a scissor effect – rebound in demand colliding with supply bottlenecks; but shipping delays, delivery lags and semi-conductor shortages cannot last indefinitely and should certainly improve in the second half of 2022, as predicted by the IMF. “The biggest risk of contagion is now from the new variant. Unless a clearer picture emerges on the near-term outlook, we must take guard and resume battle readiness again," he said.

