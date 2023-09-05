Uncertainty over Joe Biden's participation in G20 summit1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, but there has been no comment thus far on what this means for the US President’s participation in the New Delhi G20 Summit this week
A cloud of uncertainty seems to be looming over US President Joe Biden’s participation in the upcoming G20 Summit, to be held on 9-10 September in New Delhi. This came after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the summit was due to be held.