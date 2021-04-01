Unchanged natural gas prices may keep check on ONGC, Oil India earnings

The firm crude prices however are expected to boost the company’s performance in Q4. ONGC had seen crude oil realisation of $44.2/barrel, up 2.5 % sequentially during Q3. With Brent oil prices having touched $70 a barrel during Q4, the performance in the quarter is expected to be far better. Nevertheless, rising Covid cases once again is posing challenges. Fuel demand may see an impact leading to some correction in crude oil prices. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a recent report said, “European demand worries together with rise in US oil inventories by 41 million barrels in past five weeks (as snowstorms hit refinery utilisation) has led to $7.6/ barrel fall in Brent and $0.6-3.3/barrell fall in petrol and diesel cracks from recent peaks." Given these concerns, the ONGC stock too has corrected by about 12% from its early March highs.

