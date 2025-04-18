Whose Money Is This? Govt to work closely with businesses, market players to return unclaimed investor assets
Summary
- Companies are required to transfer unclaimed dividends, corporate deposits and share application money to Investor Education and Protection Fund, which comes under the ministry of corporate affairs, if they could not identify the rightful owners for seven years.
New Delhi: The government is planning to work closely with businesses and market players like share transfer agents to find the rightful owners of unclaimed dividends, corporate deposits and share application money to stem the surging flow of such amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), two persons familiar with the development said.