UNCTAD warns against austerity

Developing countries should opt for a self-sustaining fiscal expansion to recover from the covid-induced economic shock, as fiscal austerity due to the fear of accumulating public debt could force them into another ‘lost decade’, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned on Tuesday in a report.

The UNCTAD Trade and Development Report 2020 said the global economic crisis caused by covid-19 throws up a stark choice: continue the misguided policy choices or collectively chart a new path that leads from recovery to a more resilient, more equal and more environmentally-sustainable world in line with the ambition of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Indian economy contracted 23.9% in the three months to June, the worst among G20 countries, after the more than two-month-long nationwide lockdown, starting 25 March, forced businesses to shut shop and forced consumers to stay indoors.

UNCTAD said India will face a sharp recession in 2020 with its gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 5.9%, as the strict lockdown measures to contain the pandemic brought many productive activities to a halt. “Although we expect a rebound in 2021 in line with the growth rates of the Indian economy in recent years, the contraction registered in 2020 is likely to translate into a permanent income loss," it said.

UNCTAD estimates the global economy to contract by 4.3% in 2020, with global output falling short by over $6 trillion of the pre-covid outbreak estimates by economists.

“In short, the world is grappling with the equivalent of a complete wipeout of the Brazilian, Indian and Mexican economies. And, as domestic activity contracts, so goes the international economy; trade will shrink by around one-fifth this year, foreign direct investment flows by up to 40% and remittances will drop by over $100 billion," the report said.

The UN agency said that after the pandemic, a generalized borrowing-led consumption boom will not be on the cards for quite some time, while the external demand option will at best work for a handful of economies.

