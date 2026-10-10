Subscribe

‘Undeclared emergency’: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fast, march if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow

‘Undeclared emergency’: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fast, march if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow

Garvit Bhirani
Published10 Oct 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
AI Quick Read

‘Undeclared emergency’: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fast, march if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

SonamSonam Wangchuk
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndia‘Undeclared emergency’: Sonam Wangchuk warns of fast, march if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow
Advertisement
Read Next Story