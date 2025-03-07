CBDT’s nudge leads to disclosure of over ₹29,000 crore of foreign assets
Summary
- India has been receiving details of assets and income parked abroad by Indians under different information-sharing frameworks.
- Based on that information, it urged taxpayers to declare their foreign assets and income in revised income tax returns for the assessment year 2024-25.
NEW DELHI : A compliance drive launched in November 2024 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), based on financial information received from foreign tax authorities, has led to more than 30,000 persons declaring previously unreported foreign assets worth ₹29,208 crore and additional foreign income of ₹1,090 crore, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.