Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and ways to combat the highly contagious virus, Centre today said that it has distributed over 1.28 crore PPEs to States, Union Territories and central institutions, free of cost for the period of March to August 2020.

In addition to this, the Centre also said they have procured 1.40 crore indigenous PPEs from their own budgetary resources during the same period.

"The “Make in India’ spirit embedded in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan has resulted in providing resilience and self-sufficiency to the country for various medical equipment including PPEs. While the Union Government is supplying PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., to the State/UT Governments, States are also procuring these items directly," the Centre said in an official statement.

In addition to that, the government also highlighted the strengthened domestic production capacity and said since the export of PPEs were granted in July notification, India exported 23 lakh PPEs to five countries in just a month. These include USA, UK, UAE, Senegal and Slovania. "This has substantially aided India to position itself in the global export market of PPEs," the statement said.

At the start of the pandemic, there was a global shortage experienced for all kinds of medical equipment including N95 masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. Most of the products were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning as many of the necessary components were to be procured from other countries. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets.

"Turning the pandemic into an opportunity to develop its domestic market for production of medical equipment, with the combined efforts of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, India has hugely ramped up its own manufacturing capacity," the statement added.

As part of its continued efforts towards progressively augmenting and strengthening the medical infrastructure across the country, various policy decisions have been taken on a regular basis.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via